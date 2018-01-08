Sanco condemns rock-throwing incidents on N2

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) has called on provincial road traffic management authorities and municipalities in Kwa-Zulu-Natal to put in place measures to curb rock-throwing incidents on the N2 Highway and ensure that those responsible face the full might of the law.

The call came after four motorists complained about rock-throwing incidents on Durban roads in the past two weeks.

On Saturday, a 26-year-old male was taken to hospital where he was treated and released after a rock was thrown off a bridge and hit his car on the N2 near Tongaat.

The incident came in the wake of a rock-throwing incident on the N2 near Ballito that killed two children two weeks ago.

Sixteen-year-old Amina Haffajee and her brother Abdur, aged seven, died after a boulder ripped through the windscreen of the vehicle they were travelling in.

Sanco spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu said they were calling on the authorities to have patrolers, to avoid an increase in attacks.

“Deployment of road rangers to monitor movements on bridges, including potential threats and perpetrators, installation of surveillance cameras as well as floodlights on affected bridges will save lives as part of eradicating the phenomenon,” Mahlangu said.

Mahlangu said the incidents required immediate action that would send a clear message to perpetrators.

“A task team must be established to ensure that no effort is spared to ensure the safety of road users whose lives are threatened by mindless and heartless anarchists who have no regard for human lives.”

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele has urged victims of rock-throwing incidents to contact the police, even if they were not injured.

According to Mbhele, the police only know of two fatalities that came as a result of the attacks.

A reward of R250 000 has been raised through pledges for anyone who can help with information that may lead to the arrest of those responsible for the deaths of the Haffajee siblings.

-TNA Reporter