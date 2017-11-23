Sandton water supply to be restored

The South Africa’s power utility has urged all its visitors and staff not to report to their head office in Megawatt Park due to a shortage of water supply.

This comes after the northern suburbs of Johannesburg experienced another water challenge in the area.

“Due to the persistent water supply challenges in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg, Eskom urges its employees and visitors to avoid coming to its Megawatt Park head office today.

This to preserve the remaining reserves for sustaining the critical functions at Megawatt Park and to implement contingency plans to allow employees to return to the site,” Eskom said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe advised employees based at Megawatt Park to report to other offices which were not in the area.

Meanwhile, early in the morning city’s MMC for environment and infrastructure services, Nico de Jager announced that reservoirs will be partially opened in the next 30 min, but he, however, warned that the process was slow.

“Recharging of the Sandton mainline resumed just before 11 pm. Recharging is a slow process in order for our team to treat the infrastructure with respect. The first areas started getting water around midnight and so far all good and holding.”

He also said that resident in Sandton will be the last ones to come back online.

-TNA Reporter