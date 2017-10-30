Sangoma in court for school girls murder

A 30-year-old Sangoma is due to appear at Mbizana Magistrate’s Court in connection with the murder of High school girl on Monday.

The Sangoma was arrested in possession of body parts believed to be that of Sinoyolo Mgaga.

The 18-year-old Mgaga’s body was found without a head with some body parts missing including her private parts.

It is believed that Mgaga is a grade 10 pupil at AB Tshayingca High School.

Police said the suspect led police to a grave where a head and private parts were exhumed.

KwaBhaca police spokeswoman Captain Edith Mjoko said they received information through the help of the community.

“A task was set to look for the suspect and they got the information and the suspect led the police to where he buried the parts,” said Mjoko.

TNA Reporter