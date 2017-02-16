Sanitation competition ready for next level

Some 20 pupils Sanitation competition from schools around the province are getting ready to represent their districts in a water and sanitation department competition.

The Baswa le Meetse or “youth in water” competition is aimed at pupils in Grade 6 to showcase their skills and knowledge in water and sanitation. The contest was run in all five districts of the province and focuses on water conservation, health and hygiene and good practice using art to put the message across. Pupils compete in five categories, namely, drama, music, poetry, praise and poster.

The competition begins at district level and winners proceed to provincial level and then later represent the province at national level. Entrants were sourced from schools including Malebaleba, Ikgwantlelle, Moso and Ikemisetseng primary schools in Lejweleputswa.

In Thabo Mofutsanyane, pupils from Letotolo, Kholedi ya Manka, Lebohang, as well as Motswathaka Primary schools while Fezile Dabi district will see pupils from Aha Sechaba, St Peter Claver and Kearabetswe primary schools. In the Mangaung metro Semomothela and Namanyana primary schools are among the competitors.

Winners will take home R10 000, R8 000 and R6 000 for first, second and third prizes and in all categories. Provincial finals will be in Bloemfontein on March 10.

-Kamogelo Seekoei|kamogelos@thenewage.co.za