SANParks workers demand 7.7% increment

Members of Hospersa at South African National Parks (SANParks) are demanding a 7.7% increment across the board while SANParks has only offered 7.1%.

This comes after striking workers rejected the new offer which was placed on the table stating that it does not equally benefit every employee.

SANParks’ new offer was a 6,1% salary increase and a 1% salary progression for qualifying employees. The 1% pay progression is only for those employees who will be benefiting from the introduction of salary notches as a response to salary disparities.

Hospersa General Secretary Noel Desfontaines said, “We presented the new offer to our members and it was overwhelmingly rejected”.

Desfontaines added “Our members demand a fair increase that benefits all employees. Unfortunately, the offer put forward by SANParks falls short of our members’ demands, and as a result, the industrial action continues”.

Affected parks include the Kruger National Park, Agulhas National Park, Mokala National Park, Namaqua National Park, Mapungubwe National Park and the Kgalagadi Transfronteir Park.

“Our members had previously demanded a 9% increase, but as a compromise are willing to settle for a 7,5% salary increase for all employees,” said Desfontaines.

He added “We will continue to engage with SANParks, even during the industrial action, to find an amicable solution to end the dispute. A lengthy strike is never in the best interest of both parties. Employees will suffer financial setbacks and the organisation’s operations which include the fight against poaching could also be negatively affected”.

