Sappi says profits soar 20%

Sappi says profits have soared 20% to $90m (R1.2bn) in the first quarter to December.

It will invest $305m in North America and Europe to increase its packaging capacity, the firm said yesterday after releasing its first-quarter results.

The improvement in profits was attributable to greater sales volumes across all major categories, higher dissolving wood pulp prices and cost savings initiatives.

Sappi’s earnings per share excluding special items were 16 US cents, an improvement over the 13 US cents generated in the equivalent quarter last year.

The markets for dissolving wood pulp remained robust, with strong demand driving spot prices to four-year highs in October, before declining towards the end of the quarter, albeit still at relatively high levels. As a result, the business delivered strong returns.

The European business achieved strong results, aided by an extra week of sales.

“We are focused on controlling variable costs and excellent growth in the specialities categories enabled the business to deliver enhanced margins,” the company said.

The South African business delivered excellent margins, with higher DWP and paper prices. Paper volumes were lower due to weak December sales as customers focused on reducing inventory.

The company is a global wood-fibre company focused on providing graphic/printing papers, packaging and speciality papers, and dissolving wood pulp as well as products in adjacent fields including nanocellulose and lignosulphonate to a direct and indirect customer base across more than 150 countries.

Sappi, which makes half of its sales in Europe and 27% in North America, is reducing its dependence on graphic and glossy paper and is diversifying into speciality packaging paper.

The company suffered from a fall in demand for glossy paper as tablet computers and e-readers eroded the traditional magazine industry and as retailers relied more on websites than printed catalogues.

Sappi will invest approximately $165m in North America to upgrade a paper mill and $140m in Europe over three years in a number of projects that will support its speciality packaging paper capacity.

“Our decision demonstrates our clear commitment to the consumer packaging market and our focus on maintaining our leadership in coated paper production in both North America and Europe,” CEO Steve Binnie said.

Shares in Sappi rose 1.8% early morning yesterday.

The firm expects to reduce net debt further this year.

“Based on current market conditions, we expect the group’s operating performance for the second quarter to be broadly in line with that of 2016,” Binnie said, citing the recent strength of the rand and further weakness in graphic paper demand and pricing in Europe and the US. – with Reuters

