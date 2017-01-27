SAPS general, PR guilty

The “spin doctor” for suspended national police commissioner Riah Phiyega and another police general has been found guilty of misconduct.

Lt-Gen Solomon Makgale, who has stood firm behind Phiyega throughout her suspension, was found guilty after a year-long disciplinary hearing by the South African Police Service was concluded this week.

Suspended deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Christabel Mbekela was found guilty of three acts of misconduct, with Makgale guilty of one act. Makgale, who has been on full pay since his suspension in November 2015, declined to comment yesterday but the SAPS confirmed that he had been enjoying all his privileges.

“As far as I know, Makgale is still on the police payroll,” SAPS spokesperson Brig Sally de Beer said. According to the damning report dated January 23, the two other generals charged with Makgale have also been found guilty of misconduct. The panel said it would soon reconvene to determine the appropriate sentence.

In August 2015, while Phiyega’s suspension was looming, Makgale issued a press statement where he said the SAPS board fully supported her.

“The board of commissioners publicly declares its full support for Gen Phiyega, and fully endorses her efforts in turning around the SAPS. We are compelled to take this stance as some unnamed sources are misinforming the media, alleging that we are unhappy with the national commissioner,” the statement said.

Makgale said the board took the stance in the midst of allegations that unnamed sources misinformed the media that the commissioners were unhappy with Phiyega. Makgale said his role was, with his team, to put together a statement that would be issued on behalf of the board. The findings of the portfolio committee with regard to the August 1, 2015, statement said: “The statement was aimed at influencing the public discourse and process by the president in response to the recommendations of the Farlam Commission.

“By releasing the statement on that day, the board chose to enter the political terrain because that date coincided with the date by which Phiyega was to give the president her response to his letter on why he should not constitute a board to inquire into her fitness to hold office,” read the findings.

The findings of the committee with regard to the board meeting held at Magoebaskloof on July 15 and 16, 2015, states: “The board of commissioners and senior officials misrepresented what happened at the meeting with respect to Phiyega.” Makgale did not provide information whether Phiyega attended the meeting.

“The SAPS leadership tried to inform the committee that Phiyega played no role in the meeting and that she was conflicted.”

The transcripts, however, showed that Phiyega was actively encouraging them to speak to the media.

Ntomb Nkosi| ntombin@thenewage.co.za