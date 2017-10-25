SAPS have gone rogue – Mbalula

MAKING his own vetting before taking office as the police minister questionable, police minister Fikile Mbalula has slammed the “rogue” practices perpetrated in crime intelligence and has controversially declared that senior police officers will be vetted.

Briefing the police portfolio committee on South Africa’s crime statistics yesterday, Mbalula said that President Jacob Zuma was thinking about his request for deploying the army to some crime-infested areas in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

The deployments will not be permanent. In crime intelligence, Mbalula made some startling comments, saying there were people who were tapping phones while they themselves had not been vetted. “We are running a rogue state.

“How can we have people who are not qualified handle sensitive information? There are people in the police service who are not cleared and I’ve said they must be cleared. “They must be vetted. “Security clearances were being done on a political basis.

If they don’t like you they don’t clear you. Everybody must be vetted. I don’t want anybody to leave but those who have criminal records and have not been vetted, they must be vetted.” Mbalula said police would have to do the vetting themselves.

“I must create capacity in the police for all my generals to be vetted. The issue of rotten potatoes and criminals, they have been there because nobody did anything about it. “We must sweep up and that is what we will do. In terms of vetting it’s important, it must be done.”

Informing the oversight committee that he was also the acting Minister of Defence, Mbalula said President Zuma was processing the matter of using the army to assist the police.

“We are responding to an alarming situation where there are violent acts undertaken by violent criminals. “We’re looking at tactical deployment.” He said he didn’t want to be accused of bringing the defence force into townships to “maim the innocent”.

“We want to contain violent activities in specific areas. This will be done properly. That is why we are not looking for a static deployment.” The action he envisaged was sweeping an area for guns and criminals. “It’s question of reinforcement.

We are implementing those decisions, but we don’t deploy: the president does. On sexual abuse, Mbalula said women who have been violated must be supported. Police officers were not prosecutors or magistrates who could make a determination that a woman was making false claims. Officers who did this were committing a gross violation and were guilty of defeating the ends of justice.

On kidnapping for ransom, Mbalula said that this crime was a new phenomenon. “It is worrisome. There are a few people around South Africa who have been kidnapped and are wealthy and come from a Muslim background.”

The SAPS was dealing with the matter but not in a specialised manner, he said, stressing that the question of ransom could not be tolerated. He has had talks with AgriSA about farm murders and he expected to make an announcement soon.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN news@thenewage.co.za