SAPS needs to do more to eradicate crime: Mothiba

Acting National Police Commissioner Lesetja Mothiba has on Wednesday admitted that the South African Police Service (SAPS) needs to do more to eradicate crime.

“Although crime has dropped slightly, we are still not satisfied. Engagement between communities and the SAPS is important,” said Mothiba.

Mothiba was speaking during an engagement session with the SAPS stakeholder on 2016/2017 crime stats in Cape Town.

The aim of this session is to unpack the stats and discuss community participation in the fight against crime.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Tuesday in Parliament, “we have a 1.8% drop in crime but I don’t feel it and our people don’t feel it, they are correct”.

“We have a drop in sexual violence but more and more of our women are going missing. People must feel the drop in crime where they live.”

These public sentiments were shared by Thembisile Yende’s family because she went missing for two weeks, only to be found murdered in her workplace earlier this year.

In Gauteng, 4101 people were murdered in the past year while KwaZulu-Natal followed closely with 4014 killings.

Reacting to the statistics, the Institute for Security Studies said the steady rise in murder and armed robbery shows police are not getting a grip on serious, violent crime in South Africa, despite a budget increased by almost 50% since 2011-12 to R87bn.

Murder has increased by 1.8%, sexual offences have declined by 4.3%, attempted murder is up by 0.4%, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm is down by 6.7%, common assault has decreased by 5.2%, common robbery is down by 1.3% while aggravated robbery has shot up by 6.4%. In the latest SAPS figures, armed robbery increased by 8429 cases to 140956 up by 6.4%.

More than half of all reported armed robberies are street robberies with 79878 recorded in the 12 months under review. They increased by about 5% compared to the previous year. Car hijackings are up by 14.5% and now 46 cars are hijacked each day, more than half (52%) in Gauteng.

Cash-in-transit heists have increased by 10.9%, Sexual offence seem to be on a decline with a drop of just over 4%.

At a figure of 53793, the most aggravated robberies were in Gauteng – twice as many as the Western Cape, which had 24032 of these reported.

-TNA Reporter