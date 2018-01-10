Saps to embark on multi-disciplinary approach

The South African Police Service (Saps) says it will continue to embark on a multi-disciplinary approach when addressing social crimes in the Eastern Cape.

At an Imbizo hosted by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday, law enforcement agencies, including National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sithole and Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General LE Ntshinga joined together to discuss a way forward in solving these crimes.

Police Department spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said the team was led to crime hot spot areas where Mbalula expressed concern over young women staying alone, without parental supervision, in some areas.

“The houses and flats that were searched clearly show that they are being used as crime hubs,” Mbalula said.

The minister also addressed onlookers and members of the community who came to support and observe police actions.

“We will get rid of these criminals, that I can assure you today.”

He said the police would continue to clamp down on crime hubs.

On the streets !! pic.twitter.com/o2Te68hZPG — RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) January 9, 2018

-TNA Reporter