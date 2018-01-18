SARB Govenor KG any ago now IMFC chair 

South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has been elected as the new chairman of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) on Thursday.

The policy advisory committee of the Board of Governors of the International Monetary and Financial (IMF) has appointed Kganyago for a term of three years.

According to the statement, Kganyago succeeds former Governor of the Banco de Mexico Agustin Carstens, who resigned as chairman in December 2017.

Kganyago has been the Governor SA Reserve Bank since November 2014.

-ANN7 Reporter