SARS confiscates illegal rhino horn at OR Tambo

A R1,7m worth consignment of rhino horn has been confiscated by the SARS custom at the at OR Tambo International Airport ​on Monday.

The rhino horn was discovered while officials at the airport did a scan on the box which later revealed the objects inside the box. ​Nine rhino horns weighing at 13,2 kgs were discovered in the box cut into different segments .The consignment was destined for Hong ​K​ong .

Rhino poaching has been in the rise in the country in recent years believed to be escalated by the demand of the horns in Asian countries.

For centuries the rhino horn been believed to hold medicinal properties ,which is the reason it remains to hold value and sells at expensive prices.

This is the second successful bust that the customs have made after discovering a 7.035kg of rhino horn declared as ‘tea bags’ on 17 ​M​ay which is under investigation .

The confiscated goods are currently in custody of the police .The Hawks will carry​ out​ investigations into the matter.

-TNA Reporter