Sars to take action against Sunday Times for publishing confidential tax information

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) is seeking legal advice on what steps to take against investigative journalist Jacques Pauw and the Sunday Times for publishing details about President Jacob Zuma’s tax information.

Pauw claims that President Zuma failed to submit his tax returns for at least the first five years of his presidency in his latest book the President’s Keepers.

The book further claims that President Zuma was earning one million per month.

The revenue collector says it is disturbed by Pauw’s behavior of publishing confidential information.

“SARS wishes to categorically state that it is deeply concerned about the publication of confidential taxpayer information in contravention of Chapter 6 of the Tax Administration Act (TAA) 28 of 2011, especially Section 69 which prohibits the disclosure of taxpayer information by a SARS official or former SARS official,” the agency said in statement.

The revenue further said the publication of confidential taxpayer information was unlawful and it’s duty-bound to address the violation of the Tax Administration Act.

The premise of the piece hinges on the predictable narrative that the organization cannot fulfill its mandate since the appointment of Commissioner Moyane because he is allegedly using his position to protect the President.

The agency says the report perpetuates the unfounded narrative that he is involved in efforts to quash President Zuma’s tax liability. This narrative is untruthful, disingenuous and outrightly irresponsible.

“SARS wishes to point out that the allegations pertaining to the President Zuma’s tax affairs refer to events that occurred prior to Commissioner Moyane assuming his current position. That fact alone should be more than enough to end such reckless speculation and treacherous narrative,” the revenue reiterated.

-TNA Reporter