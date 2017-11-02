SA’s ethical deficit obvious in several organisations

SOUTH Africa’s ethical deficit has become apparent as several organisations are under the spotlight for unethical behaviour ingrained in their ethos.

The 2017 Corporate Governance Index Report, released yesterday, shows that only 53% of chief audit executives (CAEs) in the public and private sector strongly agree that ethics forms an integral part of an organisation’s culture.

The report has become a key barometer of the state of corporate governance in South Africa where CAEs across various sectors participate in a wide-ranging perceptions survey.

CEO of the Institute of Internal Auditors South Africa (IIA SA) Dr Claudelle von Eck said there was a concern that revelations around companies like KPMG served to affect the whole external auditing and chartered accountancy professions. “There are far-reaching implications and it’s clear that professional bodies are facing a new reality. Entities such as the IIA SA are an important line of defence in South African society as they hold their members accountable against a Code of Ethics.

“The leaking of the #Guptaleaks emails heighten concerns around corruption in South Africa and it appears that the collateral damage, as the South African public reacts to the likes of KPMG, is going to be enormous. “One of my concerns, is that South Africans often only associate ethics with fraud and corruption and do not always include issues such as inequality in remuneration policies, anti-competitive behaviour, exploitation of staff, sexual harassment, discrimination based on issues such as gender or race and harming the environment or communities when they rate organisations on ethics.”

The 2017 report speaks to corporate governance practices and failures, which can be tied to burning issues enveloping the country such as ethical leadership, state capture, #Guptaleaks as well as various sectors of the South African economy including mining, manufacturing, tourism and the ICT sector.

In the public sector, startling findings are revealed in relation to whether internal audits enjoy any degree of independence. In this regard, respondents from national, provincial and local government (incorporating metro, municipal and local) as well as state-owned companies provide worrying insights.

This could be a contributing factor to governance at all spheres of government being weakened and ties in with the auditor-general’s analysis of the state of paralysis, wasteful expenditure as well as the lack of a system of corporate checks and balances that persists. “Too often we find that the mandate of an internal audit is undermined or misunderstood,” she said.

The IIA SA is part of an international network representing the interests of internal auditors worldwide.

-THELMA NGOMA|thelman@thenewage.co.za