SA’s finest track stars to go head to head at Durban meet

RIO Olympic Games finalists Elroy Gelant and Namakoe Nkhasi will go head to head in the 10 000m at the inaugural ASA Speed Series in Durban next week. The two will be among a throng of athletes competing in the series at King’s Park Stadium, which begins the national athletics season on Tuesday. Gelant has been in a training camp in Kenya preparing for the 2017 season and will be looking to improve on his personal best time of 27:41.30 in the event.

He will take on fellow Olympian and Lesotho national champion Nkhasi, another race favourite, with a personal best of 28:06.33. Another showdown looms between Lebogang Phalula and Kesa Molotsane in the women’s 5000m field. Phalula boasts a personal best of 16:02.55 while Molotsane has clocked 16:20.26, making for a tantalising battle.

With the national selectors present, the male runners in the 10000m and female runners in the 5000m will be out to impress to earn places in the squad to take part in the IAAF Cross Country Championships in Kampala next month.

But what would an athletic meeting be without a sprint? To bring the curtain down on what promises to be an exciting and competitive evening, all eyes will be glued on the 100m men’s race. South African 100m national record holder Akani Simbine will be coming up against Anaso Jobodwana.

Simbine clocked 9.87 seconds at the Rio Olympics and will have to maintain his fine form against Jobodwana, who has a personal best of 10.10 in the distance and was a worthy 200m bronze medallist at the 2015 IAAF World Championships.

“This is the beginning of a long season, which we have confidence will be just as exciting as the last one if not better,” ASA president Aleck Skhosana said. “We have raised the criteria to improve performance standards, which simply means we don’t want to take passengers to major international championships any more.”

-Kgomotso Sethusha