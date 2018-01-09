Sasco calls for application extensions ‘to give all students a chance’

The South African Students Congress (Sasco) has called for an extension of applications for prospective university students, to accommodate those who have not yet applied.

“We need the extension of the application to include those prospective students who could not not apply in time due to other objective and subjective considerations,” Sasco’s Limpopo chairperson Tokologo Mokgaga Mphahlele said.

Mphahlele said universities needed to have systems to give all students a chance to study “with the proper processes that are there in the university.”

He has called for universities to create efficient systems and IT centres that are able to handle the workload that comes with the registration period, in order to avoid walk-ins.

“The inability of universities to provide such initiatives will lead to chaos. That is why we are saying the process for late applications must be coupled with process systems that must enable a swift process to avoid any possible chaos.”

Mphahlele also slammed those who have called for walk-ins during the university registration period saying the matter was being politicised.

“Unlike other organisations who just speak restlessly, just to score political points, ours is a dedicated process of a dedicated system that must enable children of the working class and that of the poor to properly access the system. Nobody must use this period of registration for populist acts.”

This follows a call by the EFF for walk-ins at universities and colleges following the announcement of free higher education by President Jacob Zuma.

“Indeed, our institutions of higher learning as microcosms of society and as centers of knowledge production would be met by particular opportunist elements who would want to speak on genuine issues but not addressing the core.”

Mphahlele urged prospective students to adhere to university processes.

“We are urging students to follow processes, those that can apply online must be able to do so.”

-TNA Reporter