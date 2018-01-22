Sassa inquiry: Minister Bathabile Dlamini testifies

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is giving evidence as to why she should not be held liable in her personal capacity and carry the cost of the confusion between her department and Cash Pay Services (CPS).

The commission of inquiry follows a Constitutional Court order declaring that Dlamini be joined in her personal capacity to litigation brought by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS) on behalf of civil rights group Black Sash against the Social Security Agency of South Africa (Sassa), the department and CPS.

The Constitutional Court called on the minister to explain why she should not be joined to the case in her personal capacity and pay the costs of the application out of her own pocket.

Follow live tweets below:

