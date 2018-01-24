Sassa inquiry: Minister Dlamini continues testimony

Day three of an inquiry into the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants debacle continued on Wednesday with Freedom Under Law (FUL) advocate Seena Yacoob cross examining Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

Yacoob continued to refer to a statement that Dlamini made to the Constitutional Court.

“Once the work the works streams started, it become clear that Sassa would not be able to meet the 1 April 2017 deadline,” Yacoob read from the statement.

Dlamini said she first found out in October 2016 that Sassa would not be able to meet the deadline.

“In October, they requested a meeting with the executives and during the presentation they pointed out that they would not meet the deadline,” Dlamini said.

Dlamini is testifying at the Sassa inquiry, headed by Judge Bernard Ngoepe, into why she should not be liable for cost following the Constitutional Court’s ruling that Cash Paymaster Services’s contract with Sassa should end on 1 April 2017.

On Monday, Judge Ngoepe ruled that former Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza and the former director general of the social development department would be allowed to give testimony.

The hearing will continue until Friday this week.

