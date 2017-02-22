Sassa promises timeous payments

As the clock counts down to April 1, the Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini, yesterday reassured the more than 17 million social grant recipients that they will be paid on that day.

Next week, the South African Social Security Agency, with assistance from the national Treasury, will begin negotiating a new contract with the present service provider, Cash Payment Services (CPS), to continue paying social grants.

The Constitutional Court has declared as invalid that the contract with CPS, expires March 31.

She said that Sassa would approach the Constitutional Court to report on progress made since its ruling of April 2014. The agency would also be approaching the national Treasury to apply for a deviation to engage CPS.

“When it comes to deviation, we are going to follow the laws that relate to deviation. The deviation we are asking for is for money that is with Sassa,” Dlamini said.

Asked about reports that CPS would charge as much as R1.3bn to carry on, albeit with a new contract, she said she would not like to preempt negotiations.

“I don’t think we have to do that here. We would preempt our negotiations. We don’t want to commit here. We will have to be guided by the available budget. What we have been trying to do is to negotiate in good faith. If you negotiate in good faith you get most of the time what you want,” Dlamini said.

“We are going there with our plan. If we think the negotiations that are put up are compromising and unreasonable we will have to go back to the drawing board.”

In a different contract with CPS, Dlamini said she would like to see a 24-month term which would allow Sassa to phase out CPS and ease in another service provider. The national Treasury, she said, had in discussions also suggested a similar period.

“The approach we should be using is people-centred,” she said. Of negotiations with the national Treasury, Dlamini said they had minor agreements.

“We have been working in a very united manner and have agreed to disagree where there are disagreements. We are very clear on April 1 we are going to be able to pay grant recipients,” she said.

While Sassa is getting ready to meet CPS next week, it has also been following a parallel process to prepare for a scenario of these talks not working out.

One possibility is using personal bank accounts for payments. Banks have indicated it would take at least two weeks for this system to be activated.

Another option is cash distributions. Ultimately, Sassa has a five-year plan. Recipients will be given a Sassa branded card with which to draw their grants.

Opposition members of Parliament accused Dlamini and Sasssa of not having done anything about the crisis for months. There was also a suggestion that through inaction a situation was being created which could lead to the firing of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN

news@the newage.co.za