Sassa ruling disappoints

The court’s ruling yesterday that deductions on social grants could go ahead, left the court room shell-shocked.

Financial service providers can continue to target up to 17 million social grants following a judgment in the North Gauteng High Court which ruled that social development could not interfere with the banking process.

Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini stopped all deductions on social grants in May last year.

Several companies, which had debit orders on Sassa grant holders’ bank accounts, went to court to reverse the decision and get clarity on the law on deductions.

The narrow judgment delivered yesterday did not deal with any constitutional rights of grant beneficiaries.

It said the Department of Social Development had misinterpreted regulations 21 and 26A prohibiting all electronic debits and EFTs on beneficiary accounts.

While the court agreed that Sassa payments should not be encumbered with deductions before they get to the bank (bar any direct deduction of a 10% funeral subscription to a limited group of beneficiaries), it ruled that once it reached the bank, it fell within the ambit of normal banking practices governed by the South African Reserve Bank.

The judgment by judge Corrie van der Westhuizen was a consolidated finding from four court cases where Net 1 subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services and others including the Bank argued that the regulations as interpreted by the department were not lawful. In the judgment, Grindrod or any other bank could comply with any debit order as instructed by the account holder made after the grant is paid into the account.

The regulation of these banking practices were determined by the Bank.

CANNY MAPHANGA