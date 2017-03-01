Sassa withdraws Concourt application

South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has withdrawn its Constitutional Court application to extend its current illegal contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

The withdrawal comes less than 24 hours after SASSA filed the notice stating that it will be approaching the Concourt for help.

There is still no certainty that 17 million South Africans who get a monthly lifeline from the state will get their social grants on April 1.

This is because Sassa has failed to come up with an alternative to a contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), which has been declared unlawful by the Constitutional Court. This contract ends on March 31.

Despite continued uncertainty over payments, pensioners in Schoemansdal, Mpumalanga gathered at the community hall on Wednesday to receive their old age grant.

The Department of Social Development visited the paypoint in Schoemansdal where Sassa pays out grants to the value of R5.2 Million monthly.

Mpumalanga has 433 Pay Points across the province.

Beneficiaries of the grant in Schoemansdal said they still want to continue receiving money at the community hall.

Speaking to ANN7, Thulile Mziyago said that it is great that the government provides them with such benefits.

“The problem is that if the government moves the SASSA grant money to the banks some of us will not be able to even catch buses. The lines will even be longer and there won’t be a personal touch. So its better their offices stay the way they are so that it make it easy for us to come to the halls to collect our money,” said Mziyago.

Last month the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) came out against suggestions that payment of social grants should be outsourced to one of the country’s commercial banks.

In a statement issued on Thursday ANCWL Secretary General Meokgo Matuba cited recent revelations of possible collusion among banks as the reason against the suggestion.

The Competition Commission has revealed that it has evidence of collusion and price fixing among major banks including Absa, Barclays Capital, Standard Bank, Standard and Investec.

The commission has referred the matter to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution.