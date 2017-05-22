Satmas host media launch

The South African Traditional Music Achievements (Satmas) awards hosted their 12th annual media launch on Robben Island for the first time at the weekend.

They also announced their youngest brand ambassador, South Africa’s Got Talent 2012 winner Botlhale Boikanyo, 14, who is also a poet. Honourable royal dignitaries such as the King of Amakosi, music legend Babsy Mlangeni, Muvhango actor Dingaan Mokebe, ex-Generations actor Dumisani Mbebe, his wife and many more were present at the unveiling of the Satmas programme that signified the official opening for the public to start nominating their favourite artists.

The Satmas, founded in 2006, are the largest traditional music awards and the only one of its kind in Africa. This brand has contributed a lot to the development of traditional music in the country and has exposed traditional music across the globe. It was the first awards to reward award-winning artists with prizes (monetary, resources, education, etc.) and not just a beautiful trophy. Bothlale hails from Mahikeng in North West.

In 2014, she released an album titled Spoken Word & Music, which includes her most popular poems which have been recorded to music.

“Being the ambassador of the Satmas is a huge honour because it is about celebrating our culture and heritage,” Botlhale said.

“It is also breaking down borders of the norms that young people are only into hip hop and kwaito, not disregarding hip hop, kwaito and pop songs, but equally acknowledging traditional music and our traditional beliefs. It’s getting young people rejuvenated, sharing stories from legends and generations and celebrating music as a genre in general.

“The most efficient way to reach out to the youth is through social media. They will use this to promote the Satmas as we are touring from province to province, promoting it to young people.”

Satmas founder Dumisani Goba said Robben Island was a global icon, filled with heritage and legend and as such, Satmas found it quintessentially the ideal venue to highlight the theme for this year’s Satmas: Celebrating Legends.

“We chose Robben Island because it imprisoned our heroes, especially freedom fighters,” Goba said.

“Our belief is that we can fight oppression through music, which is our living heritage.

“We see a lot of synergies between freedom fighters and our music legends, they did a lot of struggle songs, such as Bongeni Ngoba, Miriam Makeba and more.

“We are hosting this year’s Satmas in the North West, which is also known as Bokone Bophirima because of its heritage, great leaders, young celebrities such as Cassper Nyovest, Fifi Cooper and our very own ambassador.

“We want to rebrand the province to push traffic towards the province to understand the Batswana. Traditional music must not die, so we need young people to communicate messages saying, ‘I am young and proud of my heritage’.”

The Satmas also gave a donation of R100000 to the Kgetsi Ya Tsie Bursary Fund in North West.

“The Kgetsi Ya Tsie Bursary Fund is a provincial fund for the province. We acknowledge that there are pupils, particularly in rural areas that are not able to continue with their studies, particularly tertiary studies,” the provincial department of culture, art and traditional affairs said.

“The provincial administration through the premier deemed it fit that we open up a bursary fund, so we get contributions even from the public sector and government officials. “This is so we help those pupils doing well at secondary schools to be able to further their education and not be hindered by their financial background.”

