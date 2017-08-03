School disruptions in Klipspruit-Wes condemned

The Gauteng Department of Education has on Thursday condemned the protests that has led to schooling disruptions in Klipspruit-Wes.

The community members are protesting against the appointment of a black principal.

“The department strongly condemns the disruption of learning and teaching at Klipspruit-Wes Secondary and St Ives Primary School, and once again implores community members to use available structures to raise issues of concern and not resort to any form of disruption at our schools,” the GDE in a statement.

“The Gauteng Department of Education is deeply concerned and disappointed at the violent protest that flared up this morning at Klipspruit-Wes. This, despite the plea by MEC Panyaza Lesufi to the community to afford him an opportunity to finalise the appointment of the principal and report on the way forward in due course.”

Protests erupted on Thursday in the area following a dispute with the appointment of a black president at Klipspruit-Wes Secondary. Residents are claiming that the process to appoint the incoming principal was flawed.

The community have rejected the allegations that the protests were a racial matter. However, they still demand a coloured principal.

The department says that they will meet with the Eldos Steering Committee to address any outstanding issues on the matter on Thursday.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in the affected areas,” said the department in a statement.

-TNA Reporter