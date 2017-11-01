School patroller accused of sexually abusing 87 learners back in court

The 56-year-old school patroller who allegedly sexually abused 87 learners from AB Xuma Primary School is expected to appear at the Protea North Magistrate’s Court in Soweto on Wednesday.

The case was postponed in his previous appearance last month.

The Patroller from Orlando East accused of sexually abusing about 87 underage learners at AB Xuma Primary School first appeared for his bail application early in October and his case was postponed for further investigation.

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) announced then that they had already received 15 statements out of the 87 total of the reported number of victims.

Meanwhile out of the 15, the NPA said that they have derived three charges of rape and five of sexual assault.

The patroller was arrested after the rape allegations were brought to the attention of the Gauteng Department of Education where the Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi urgently intervened in the matter.

During his previous court appearance, the DA staged a picket outside the court in support of the victims.

“The scourge of sexual abuse in Gauteng has shaken the lives of many learners, their families, and communities. Young people have been robbed of their innocence and dignity,” said the DA.

-TNA Reporter