School violence video probed by KZN education department

The Department of Education has condemned the acts of violence in schools and has launched an investigation to locate the school where the recent student assault of a boy beating a girl happened.

“The department has condemned this violence in the strongest terms possible and such will not be tolerated within the school environment and should not be tolerated in our society at large and will ensure that the strongest action possible is taken against the offending learner,” said Department of Education in a statement.

This follows the recent emergence of a video on social media where a young boy in school uniform is seen violently beating a girl on school premises, a matter that the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education is probing.

KZN Department of Education Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said that the department is disturbed by the video, more considering that this is happening on women’s month.

“We will investigate where this school is and identify the two boys. It is worrying that two fit boys are beating up a young girl to a point where she bleeds,” said Mahlambi.

It is still unclear when the incident happened but the department is still investigating the location of the school where the video was taken.

The video appears to have happened in a passage of the school premises. In the video, the boy can be seen assaulting and swearing at a defenceless girl until she falls where he continues to kick and slap her as she bleeds.

The girl ended in an almost unconscious state failing to stand properly. Another boy comes and utters unclear words and watch while the boys continue to assault the girl without stopping them.

The Department of Education has urged the police to act on the matter “We view gender based violence in a very serious light and we expect the police to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to justice as a matter of urgency.”

The video has highlighted the violent treatment of women on social media with the public calling on the police minister to act on the matter.

-TNA Reporter