Schools face reading and comprehension skills challenges

South African schools enter the 2018 academic year faced with the challenge of addressing the dismal reading and comprehension skills highlighted by the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) 2016 report which found that nearly eight out of 10 Grade four children in the country cannot read for meaning.

South Africa scored last in reading out of the 50 countries assessed.

Swaneville Rietvallei Secondary School mathematics teacher Kopano Malema says she has been teaching grades 8, 9 and 12 pupils who struggle to read with understanding since 2015.

“I have not seen much change and I do not see much being done to eradicate this problem.

“I have tried to put aside a period to focus on reading activities but it did not work because I would fall behind with the syllabus,” Malema said.

Head of policy and training for Equal Education Leanne Jansen-Thomas says the PIRLS report recommended greater efforts to increase the number of younger teachers in South Africa and significant investment in teacher education to improve the quality of new teachers.

“We urge universities offering undergraduate bachelor of education degrees to urgently convene to plot precisely how to respond to this challenge.

“Just as it is the government’s responsibility to ensure access to quality education, it is the responsibility of higher education institutions to prepare teachers for the South African classroom,” Jansen Thomas said.

She said there was a question mark around the quality of new teachers entering the South African schooling system. The Initial Teacher Education Research project has examined whether university initial teacher education (ITE) programmes adequately prepare teachers to teach in South African schools.The findings include that none of the case study universities are adequately teaching intermediate phases of grades 4-6 teachers how to teach reading and writing, in English or in any other language.

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said there were programmes to help pupils improve their reading ability.

“The assessment that was done to check the ability of teachers to teach reading was a way of tracking possible ways to fix this problem.

“If pupils don’t grasp the ability to read from Grade R to grade 4 they will struggle through their academic years,” he said.

Eastern Cape department of education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the department encouraged pupils to read widely and not just at school.

Parents too are encouraged to promote a culture of reading at home because a child who could not read would not be able to write either.

“Fundani Nonke is a programme that encourages pupils to read and teaches sentence construction.

The department is aware of this problem and is implementing programmes to assist pupils,” Mtima said.

An education expert from Stellenbosch University, Nic Spaull, said the inability to read properly meant that many pupils were not getting a firm grasp on the first rung of the academic ladder and they would continue to fall further and further behind.

