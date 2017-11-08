Schools shut as toxic smog hits Delhi November 8, 2017 0 8 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Schools shut as toxic smog hits Delhi 1 of 21 Indian schoolchildren cover their faces as they walk to school amid heavy smog in New Delhi on November 8, 2017. Delhi shut all primary schools on November 8 as pollution levels hit nearly 30 times the World Health Organization safe level, prompting doctors in the Indian capital to warn of a public health emergency. Dense grey smog shrouded the roads of the world's most polluted capital, where many pedestrians and bikers wore masks or covered their mouths with handkerchiefs and scarves. / AFP PHOTO / SAJJAD HUSSAIN Indian commuters drive amid heavy smog in New Delhi on November 7, 2017. New Delhi woke up to a choking blanket of smog on November 7 as air quality in the world's most polluted capital city reached hazardous levels. The US embassy website said levels of the fine pollutants known as PM2.5 that are most harmful to health reached 703 -- well over double the threshold of 300 which authorities class as hazardous. / AFP PHOTO / PRAKASH SINGH Indian schoolchildren ride their bikes to school in dense fog and air pollution in Jalandhar on November 7, 2017. India's Central Pollution Control Board said high levels of moisture in the air and a lack of wind meant emissions had become trapped in the environment and brought heavy smog conditions to northern India. / AFP PHOTO / SHAMMI MEHRA Indian commuters cross railway lines in dense fog and air pollution in Jalandhar on November 7, 2017. India's Central Pollution Control Board said high levels of moisture in the air and a lack of wind meant emissions had become trapped in the environment and brought heavy smog conditions to northern India. / AFP PHOTO / SHAMMI MEHRA A train travels through dense smog near a railway station in the Indian city of Amritsar on November 7, 2017. India's Central Pollution Control Board said high levels of moisture in the air and a lack of wind meant emissions had become trapped in the environment and brought heavy smog conditions to northern India. / AFP PHOTO / NARINDER NANU A Indian Sikh 'Nihang', or traditional Sikh army member, crosses railway tracks amidst dense smog near Amritsar railway station on November 7, 2017. Indian visitors walk through the courtyard of Jama Masjid amid heavy smog in the old quarters of New Delhi on November 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sajjad HUSSAIN

Indian visitors sit on the steps outside Jama Masjid amid heavy smog in the old quarters of New Delhi on November 8, 2017. An Indian child plays near Jama Masjid amid heavy smog in the old quarters of New Delhi on November 8, 2017. An Indian schoolgirl covers her face with a handkerchief amid heavy smog in the old quarters of New Delhi on November 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAJJAD HUSSAIN

Indian pedestrians walk near the India Gate monument amid heavy smog in New Delhi on November 8, 2017. An Indian labourer drives a rickshaw amid heavy smog in New Delhi on November 8, 2017. An Indian pedestrian covers his face with handkerchief amid heavy smog in New Delhi on November 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAJJAD HUSSAIN

An Indian woman and children walk amid heavy smog in New Delhi on November 8, 2017. An Indian policeman covers his face with handkerchief as he walks amid heavy smog in New Delhi on November 8, 2017. A homeless Indian resident sits on a road median amid heavy smog in New Delhi on November 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAJJAD HUSSAIN

An Indian sweeper cleans a road amid heavy smog in New Delhi on November 8, 2017. Indian commuters drive amid heavy smog in New Delhi on November 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PRAKASH SINGH An Indian man talks on a phone as heavy smogs covers New Delhi on November 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / DOMINIQUE FAGET

Traffic is seen through heavy smog in New Delhi on November 8, 2017. Dense grey smog shrouded the roads of the world's most polluted capital, where many pedestrians and bikers wore masks or covered their mouths with handkerchiefs and scarves. / AFP PHOTO / MONEY SHARMA