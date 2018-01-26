Schools to introduce Nama language

THE provincial government will next week introduce the Nama language at Riemvasmaak Primary School. The department of education spokesperson, Geoffrey van der Merwe, said Minister Angie Motshekga had granted them approval to preserve the Nama language and have it rolled out at schools. “This will ensure that our plans to preserve the rich history and heritage of our province through the development of our indigenous African language, in this instance Nama, continue.“This indigenous language does not form part of the national curriculum framework and therefore we needed her permission to pursue this venture,” he said. Van der Merwe said the provincial government had a twinning agreement with the Namibian //Kharas region.

“The agreement focuses on local government, economic development and the social stream. “Education forms a critical part of the social stream and specifically focuses on the development of Nama. “A series of work has already been done in this regard for the introduction of Nama in two schools in the Northern Cape as an extramural activity, phasing it in from Grade R, the two schools that we have identified are situated in Riemvasmaak and Khuboes,” he said.

Van der Merwe said Premier Sylvia Lucas alongside different MECs would lead the official rollout of the educational programme. During a provincial visit to monitor the progress of the agreement in Kimberley in July last year, regional chairperson of the //Kharas region Jan Scholtz said they were happy with how the agreement had been unfolding. “We will also look at the implementation phase especially in the social stream which includes education and health. “In education we are already moving forward, in the health sector we have to bring it to the fore to transform it. Important issues which we will also look into include crossing the border and social stream,” he said. Scholtz said they were also intending to include the two national governments