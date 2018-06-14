Schuster returns to big screen with Frank and Fearless

FILM producer Leon Schuster has once again teamed up with stage and film actor Kenneth Nkosi and his long-time co-director Gray Hofmeyr in what looks like another bold attempt at a box office hit, with their upcoming comedy film Frank and Fearless set for a November 23 release.

In true Schuster style, the film follows the winning recipe of side-splitting comedy and humorous social commentary of previous successes like There’s a Zulu On My Stoep and Mr Bones. Together with Hofmeyr and the rest of the team, the film takes the hidden camera-styled pranks to another level as they introduce a relevant and engrossing story and a depth of emotion into a storyline set in Africa.

“Frank And Fearless was an extremely difficult movie to make and the script by Gray, myself and Geoff Newton was developed over a period of four years. “Gray and I worked together for the first time on Sweet and Short in 1991 and have made nine movies together since then. We are old troopers and the one without the other is like a soldier going into battle without his rifle. “We are confident that this latest offering tops all our previous efforts and that the kids of this world and their moms and dads will be engrossed,” Schuster says.

The movie takes you on a thrilling adventure as a loveable old man, Sonny Frank (Schuster) and a 10-year-old rural African boy, Fearless (Themba Ntuli), set out to kidnap the ambassador of a south-east Asian country in an attempt to stop the slaughter of rhinos.

They are joined on this mission by two four-legged friends, Reini a baby rhino whose mother was killed by poachers and Fearless’s big and faithful black dog, called Dog. When things go terribly wrong, they have no choice but to take on a platoon of merciless poachers who are led by a terrifying ranger-turned poacher, Dolf (Kenneth Nkosi), with whom Sonny has had past encounters with. “Setting a comedy in a milieu as tragic as the rhino crisis was a controversial decision.

“However, I believe that comedy and tragedy can run seamlessly side by side, complementing each other and enhancing the emotional roller coaster ride, provided the performances and the story are 100% honest,” says Hofmeyr.

-SIYABONGA SITHOLE|siyabongas@afrotone.co.za