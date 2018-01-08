Scopa awaits social grants progress report

THE Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) is preparing for feedback from the inter-ministerial committee on social security in respect of the deal to pay social grants struck between the SA Social Security Agency and the SA Post Office.

Jeff Radebe, Minister in the Presidency, who heads the committee, announced this “landmark” utility agreement between the two state-owned entities in December.

In terms of this arrangement the Post Office would deliver social grants in a new hybrid model from April 1.

This announcement ended speculation and uncertainty on how South Africa’s social grant recipients would continue to receive payments after Sassa’s contract with the present supplier Cash Paymaster Services ends at the end of March – as determined by a ruling of the Constitutional Court.

Yesterday, Scopa chairperson Themba Godi described the agreement reached in December as one of the oversight body’s priorities for the first term of the parliamentary calendar for this year.

“We are expecting Jeff Radebe to brief us later this month,” Godi said yesterday.

He made the remarks after DA MP Bridget Masango had expressed her unease about Sassa’s reported plans to extend CPS’s contract by at least six months.

Masango said that the DA would submit parliamentary questions to Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to ask her to provide clarity on the proposed contract extension with CPS, especially the financial benefits that could possibly accrue to the company as a result of this extension.

“It is very suspicious that the tender specifications for the proposed contract extension are ‘tailor-made’ to suit CPS.

“The DA finds this highly irregular and may be a violation of public procurement procedures as specified by national Treasury,” Masango said.

Masango claimed that since the Constitutional Court had declared the CPS contract invalid, Minister Dlamini has used every trick in the book to ensure the illegal contract remained in place for as long as possible.

“The DA will ensure that Parliament plays its role in preventing Minister Dlamini from breaking the law through a stubborn insistence on retaining an illegal contract,” Masango said yesterday.

