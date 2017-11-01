SCOPA chair optimistic SASSA and Post Office have broken deadlock

SCOPA chairperson Temba Godi says he is optimistic that an agreement will have been hatched out by the time the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the SA Post Office appear before parliament this evening.

” Our sincere hope is that today will be a watershed day where there is agreement that is reached,” said Godi on Wednesday.

This comes as the two are entities set to reappear for the second day before a joint sitting of Scopa and the social development portfolio committee. The entities were requested by the Committee yesterday to meet and thrash out any issues that resulted in the deadlock that was preventing them to reach an agreement on the contract.

” I’m hopeful that all these meetings and expectations from parliament and expectations from the public are not in vain,” said Godi.

On Tuesday, during a tense sitting, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and Postal Services Minister Siyabonga Cwele gave MP’s an update on meeting a Constitutional Court deadline of March 1, 2018, for CPS to cease paying the social grants.

Dlamini admitted in Parliament that she had not found a new service provider, although

talks with the SA Post Office were in progress.

Dlamini was also asked about allegations that her department and Sassa were

dragging their feet in finding a replacement.

“The judgment is very clear. It says whoever we are going to work with must not be CPS.

“But also, if you read the report of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, you see that there are areas where the Post Office thinks it’s going to have some links with CPS. That is why I’m saying we must stick to our guns,” Dlamini said.

The Post Office stated emphatically in the briefing that it believed it had a legal contract given to it by ousted Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza.

-TNA Reporter