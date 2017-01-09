Scott ‘happy’ with Wits venture

After spending 10 glorious years establishing himself as the darling of Ajax Cape Town, midfielder Granwald Scott has made a shock move back into the Premier Soccer League.

Scott has joined Bidvest Wits as a free agent and had spent the last year in Slovakia playing for SK Slovan Bratislava last year.

The Clever Boys recently announced their capture of the 29-year-old former Urban Warriors captain, along with Free State Stars player Thato Tlhone.

Though they will be competing for a starting place at the club, Wits midfielder Thabang Monare has welcomed Scott to the Clever Boys and described him as an experienced player who can help the Braamfontein side mount an even stronger challenge for the league title.

“I have seen him training twice and I will honestly say he returns an even better player than he was at Ajax. For us, we got a good deal here. He looks sharp, hungry and he has experience. I see him as a great addition to the team in terms of challenging for the title,” Monare said.

“For me, I am happy at this opportunity to play alongside him because he has been to Europe and I want to go there. It gives me a better chance to learn and improve as a player.

“From that you can see that I am not scared or nervous by him joining us. More than anything, I am happy and welcome him to our team because he is a quality player.”

Scott, who is yet to win an Absa Premiership title, revealed that he has always been keen to play under Wits coach Gavin Hunt.

“I’m also very excited to play for my new coach Hunt and Wits. I’ve always wanted to play for him and it’s a dream come true,” he said.

“I think he is still one of the best coaches in the league. I know coach Hunt was interested in my services when he won his first championship with SuperSport but I couldn’t leave Ajax then. But everything happens for a reason and when it should.

“So I’m happy with my new venture with Wits.”

During his time at Ajax, Scott made a total of 192 appearances, scoring 10 goals. He played 27 games for his previous club Bratislava last year.

The move to Wits sees the midfielder link up with his former Ajax teammates in the form of Moeneeb Josephs, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Nazier Alli.

MMASEKEPE MATSEBANE

mmasekepem@thenewage.co.za