Scrum-half De Klerk off to England to swim with Sale Sharks

A second South African top scrumhalf is on his way to England to join the Sale Sharks. Faf de Klerk, who was one of the star performers for the Lions last season on the way to the Super Rugby final, follows in the footsteps of another Springbok No 9, Cobus Reinach.

The 27-year-old Reinach, who like De Klerk was a prominent feature in Super Rugby before injury took its toll, recently signed a deal with English side Northampton Saints, leaving the 34-year-old former Bath man, Michael Claassens, as Robert du Preez’ best scrum-half option. Reinach is leaving even after his coach Du Preez said he was the best scrumhalf in the country, with the Sharks COO Eduard Coetzee reportedly accusing the South African Rugby Union of taking their time to try and prevent Reinach from leaving.

In De Klerk, the Lions will be losing a top player who has been important to their current campaign, which has seen Johan Ackermann’s charges continuing where they left off last season. Lions CEO Rudolf Strauli said he was yet to formally sign anything on De Klerk but left a strong indication that the No 9 was on his way out.

“Negotiations are under way and I have not signed anything regarding the offer to (Faf) de Klerk. “The team is focused on their third game on tour and an official announcement will only be made once they (Lions players) are back (from Australia),” Strauli said.

But the Sale Sharks announced on their website that De Klerk signed a three-year contract. “I am made up that Faf has decided to join us next season. He is tenacious with a fantastic work rate,” Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond said. “He dictates the tempo and direction of the game and I think he will fit in well both with our style of play and with a young, ambitious squad.”

-MMASEKEPE MATSEBANE|mmasekepem@thenewage.co.za