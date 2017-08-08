Search for Omar Carrim continues

GAUTENG police have confirmed that the search for Pretoria businessman Omar Carrim, 76, is continuing.

Provincial MEC for community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, accompanied by senior officials from the South African Police Service (SAPS), yesterday visited Carrim’s family to offer support and briefed them on the ongoing investigation into his disappearance.

“I am confident that the police will work around the clock to ensure that if there are culprits involved, they are arrested and justice applied accordingly.

I also appeal to Gauteng citizens who might have information regarding the matter to report it to the authorities,” Nkosi-Malobane said.

Despite various safety interventions in place Gauteng continues to experience cases of missing persons. “We are continuing with our investigations into missing people and not only this case.

We urge families to report the missing immediately so that we can trace the person. We are also appealing to anyone who knows people who are kidnapping, to report it to the police so that we can arrest such people in communities,” SAPS spokesperson Kay Makhubela said.

Carrim was reported missing on Thursday when he failed to return home from work and no one has seen or heard from him since.

Family spokesperson Yusuf Abramjee has condemned misleading messages which are not verified and hamper police investigations.

Abramjee urged the public to treat the case with sensitivity. “We need to be cautious before posting and sharing information as this could hamper police investigations and even place the safety of the victim at risk.

We often deal with organised crime syndicates and sensitivity is key. Let’s not try to be first to share or break news at the expense of the victim,” Abramjee said.

