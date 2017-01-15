Second police officer killed in one week

An off-duty police officer stationed at Rosebank was shot and killed on Saturday at Devland, Eldorado Park.

It is alleged that the deceased noticed someone fiddling with his bakkie that was parked next to the window whereupon he got dressed, took his firearm and stepped outside.

Two gunshots were fired and it was confirmed after some time by neighbours that the Sergeant had been shot.

The killing of the Sergeant comes just two days after another police officer suffered the same fate during a business robbery in Katlehong North.

The Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant General Deliwe De Lange concerned by the aggression and brazenness of criminals who will not think twice to take an innocent life.

Police in Gauteng will mobilise all resources and join forces with all relevant crime fighting entities to ensure that the suspects are caught and brought to book.

De Lange has applied to members of the public to partner with the police and report on these criminals so that they are rooted out of these communities and thrown in prison where they belong.

The manhunt by Gauteng police will be intensified in pursuit of the Devland suspects as well as the five that were involved in the killing in Katlehong North, who are still at large.

-TNA Reporter