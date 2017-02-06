Seconds moves from Springbok to Ref

Former winger for the Springbok Sevens and Stormers Egon Seconds is set to be the first South African to transition from playing to refereeing in the Vodacom Super Rugby competition.

SANZAAR Game Manager Lyndon Bray said that the refereeing team is a blend of Test and Super Rugby experience and emerging talent and is very settled as the season begins.

The 36-year-old is one of six South Africans on a 19 man refereeing panel selected to officiate in the 2017 Vodacom Rugby season, SANZAAR announced on Monday.

Seconds played 8 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series tournaments for the Blitzbokke between 2001 and 2005 and a member of the team that won bronze at the 2002 Commonwealth games in Manchester England.

“The experience in the team comes from Jaco Peyper and Glen Jackson, who have refereed over 50 Vodacom Super Rugby matches each, while we also have a group around the 30 mark including Angus Gardner, Nick Briant and Mike Fraser.

“All of the referees also recently attended a Vodacom Super Rugby referee camp in Sydney and are well prepared for kick-off later this month,” Bray said.

The 2017 Vodacom Super Rugby Referee Team (in alphabetical order):

Federico Anselmi (Argentina)

Nic Berry (Australia)

Nick Briant (New Zealand)

Mike Fraser (New Zealand)

Angus Gardner (Australia)

Rohan Hoffmann (Australia)

Will Houston (Australia)

Quinton Immelman (South Africa)

Glen Jackson (New Zealand)

Shuhei Kubo (Japan)

Jamie Nutbrown (New Zealand)

Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)

Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)

Rasta Rasivhenge (South Africa)

Egon Seconds (South Africa)

Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa)

Jaco van Heerden (South Africa)

Paul Williams (New Zealand)

TNA Reporter