Secretary of parliament ‘suspended’

THE Presiding Officers of Parliament requested the audit committee of Parliament on May 25 to probe allegations of maladministration and abuse of power against the secretary to Parliament, Gengenzi Mgidlana.

Mgidlana was then placed on special leave by the Presiding Officers, at his own request, while the audit committee probed the allegations against him. The allegations investigated by the committee included Mgidlana’s receipt of an ex gratia payment of R71 000, improper allocation of a study bursary, improper travel management including irregular procurement of services.

The committee has concluded its investigation and handed its report to the Presiding Officers for their consideration. After applying their minds to the report, the Presiding Officers have decided that the recommendations and allegations made are serious and warrant that Parliament institutes a disciplinary process against Mgidlana.

He has also been given seven days within which to make representations regarding why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension.This is pending the finalisation of the disciplinary proceedings instituted against him.

-Dennis Cruywagen