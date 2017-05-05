‘Security beefed up at Wits after ‘accommodation’ protest

Security has been beefed up at the University of Witwatersrand at both the education and main campus in Braamfontein following a protest.

It is reported that yesterday a group of students apparently blocked several entrances preventing staff from leaving the University.

1. More than 250 cars we trapped inside Wits education campus yesterday afternoon in a funding protest. — Nonkululeko Njilo (@Nkulee_Njilo) May 5, 2017

3. There was a mass meeting at 18h45 where students echoed their grievances to the management #Wits Education Campus — Nonkululeko Njilo (@Nkulee_Njilo) May 5, 2017

4. The students raised issues about the administration of Fundza Lushaka bursary scheme and NSFAS #Wits Education campus — Nonkululeko Njilo (@Nkulee_Njilo) May 5, 2017

5. “students are rejected but do not know the basis, some appealed but have not received any feedback till now…” #Wits Education Campus — Nonkululeko Njilo (@Nkulee_Njilo) May 5, 2017

According to the Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel, staff members and students who had been prevented from leaving the campus were eventually allowed to get out by late afternoon.

Even though it is still unclear what was the motive behind the protest but Patel indicated that it might be in relation to the NSFAS, bursaries, and accommodation.

She also stated that those who were part of the protest will be held responsible for their actions.

Meanwhile, a meeting has been scheduled to take place between the student leaders and the university management.

-TNA Reporter