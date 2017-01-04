Security officers’ strike intensifies

As private security officers intensify their strike at clinics and hospitals in Senwabarwana over salaries, the provincial department of health has called on police to provide security at the affected institutions.

Security officers employed by private security companies have been embarking on unprotected go-slows, work to rule and full blown strikes in some places, complaining that their employers stopped paying them three months ago.

Provincial health department spokesperson Derick Kganyago yesterday conceded that the industrial action was cause for concern.

“At Helen Franz Hospital there are no security officers at all while at Blouberg Health Centre there are only two security officers,” Kganyago said.

“Manamela clinic also has one security officer, it has also been discovered that there is a truck going around clinics and hospitals in the area removing security personnel.

“We have managed to talk to the station commander of Senwabarwana police station to send police patrols to the affected health institutions.”

Kganyago denied claims that the department had failed to pay the private security companies on time.

“We are in contact with the treasury to assist us in appointing a temporary security company.”

No comment could be obtained from security companies yesterday.

Sources within a security company said contracts for most security companies ended on November 30 last year but were extended by three months from December 1.

Earlier, health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said processes were under way at the national level to look into the possibility of insourcing security services at health institutions.

MONTSHO MATLALA

montshom@thenewage.co.za