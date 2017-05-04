Senong to announce World Cup Amajita squad

Amajita coach Thabo Senong will unveil the final squad that will represent the country in the upcoming FIFA U20 World cup on Friday 5 May in Soweto at Maponya Mall.

The national team made the announcement on their Twitter and Facebook pages.The U20 National team returned to the country on Thursday 4 May from Europe after a week-long camp that was help in preparations of the World Cup competitions.

The team was engaged in a number of games during the camp, Amajita won 2-0 against Amsterdam and lost 1-0 and 2-1 against VFL Bochum and PEC Zwolle respectively.After their last match the coach, Senong however said he was satisfied with the World Cup preparations.

“We are satisfied with what transpired as we achieved a lot during our short stay here, but this has been a great training camp for us all round,” said Amajita head coach before heading back to the country after the camp.

Amajita will resume the second leg of their World Cup preparations in the country before heading to the tournaments.

Representing the African Continent at this years edition of the FIFA U20 Tournaments will be Guinea, Senegal, Zambia and South Africa after four came up in the Top four of the continental competitions.

With 24 qualified teams in this year’s tournament, Asia and Europe hold the highest number of qualified teams, both with 5 representations each , while Oceania has the lowest with two qualified teams.

The 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup will be hosted by the South Korean Republic from 20 May to 11 June 2017.

-TNA Reporter