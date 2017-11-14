Serero: I would rather sit at home than warm Bafana’s bench

International based Thulani Serero reportedly said that he would rather sit at home in the Netherlands than warm the bench for National team Bafana Bafana.

Serero was responding to reports that he shunned Stuart Baxter’s call to represent Bafana Bafana in their crucial back to back FIFA World Cup qualifier fixtures against Senegal.

Serero had allegedly demanded a guarantee from the coach that he would be fielded to play if he was to make a trip to South Africa.

According to reports, Serero spoke to the Dutch media where he was quoted saying.

“The sofa (couch) in Arnhem is more comfortable than the South African bench. I have thought about it long and hard. If the national team wants me‚ then I must play. As the situation is now, I don’t want to go.”

The player says whatever consequences are yet to come out on his international career as a result of this decision he ‘will see’.

“I am unhappy after having traveled back to the country on previous call-ups but did not get to play.

“Up to now, I’ve gone back to Holland very disappointed each time. Three times I flew over full of expectation but on none of the occasions did I get a chance to play.”

Serero reiterated that this has hit his confidence and can’t build it up again in Vitesse.

“I’d rather stay and keep my standard rhythm.”

