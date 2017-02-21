Serious about security

Cobus Bodenstein is a gentle giant with a sincere desire for the well-being of the security guard.

His passion is fiercely noble and his heart is dedicated to seeing the lives of security guards change significantly.

The board chairperson of the Private Security Sector Provident Fund (PSSPF), Bodenstein, continues to fight to see more security companies comply with the regulator and treat employees fairly.

Presently, the fund has identified 2792 non-compliant employers. Such is the enormity of the task that lies on Bodenstein’s shoulders.

The biggest among the challenges faced by the men and women who protect buildings against intruders, is that when they retire, they go empty handed.

The 51 year old has also witnessed enough scenarios where a guard dies and leaves several dependants with nothing but misery.

That is the source of his desire to wage war so that employers in the industry comply and secure the futures of their employees.

“If there’s a legacy I want to leave, it’s to be remembered as somebody who fought for compliance. It will make a difference in the lives of security guards,” he said.

His utmost dream is to see a guard having benefits to fall back onto at the end of their career.

“Guards die and families don’t get anything because they do not belong to a fund, which is tragic. A funeral costs lots of money and in some cases they leave behind as many as five dependants,” Bodenstein said.

The fund’s death benefit is 38 times the employee’s monthly salary and whatever he has accumulated. It also pays for his funeral up to R30000.

“I’ve a passion for it and the people in the industry. It’s a dirty industry because of non-compliance – you have people that are just there to make a quick buck,” he said.

The fund’s boss said South Africa has many unregistered companies exploiting employees “especially those from across the borders”.

“They are not paying them what they are worth, they are not getting overtime,” he said.

For Bodenstein, it all started at Bedford Patrols where he worked as an armed response officer.

With the exposure he got to the industry, he fell in love with the sector.

Interestingly, prior to this job, he dropped out of a bachelors degree in education and had a stint in the defence force.

“From the word go, I already had a passion and I decided I wanted to go as far as I could go,” Bodenstein said.

His early days in the industry were made easy by the likes of Dave Lyons and Bill Blignaut who mentored him.

Their guidance set him on a pedestal and Bodenstein rose through the ranks and later worked for a number of big security companies.

“I worked for a company called Strategic Partners Group, which is very involved in the Gautrain security and I was able to make quite a big difference in terms of raising up the service levels. I expanded the company’s footprint within the Gautrain, increasing the number of stations we had,” he said.

Twenty-six years later, he runs his own group of companies called NSA, formed in 2015.

In the two years of its existence, the company has grown exponentially, offering VIP protection for blue chip clients, consulting, risk assessment, tracing and business development.

“My wife says I must stop working 18 hours a day because I’m going to kill myself,” Bodenstein said.

Despite the success of his group of companies, his greatest desire remains to see the lives of guards change significantly.

And thrice, he has had the chance to make a difference as a member of the National Bargaining Forum.

The forum negotiates salaries for the security industry.

“We’ve done the salary negotiations thrice and recently my colleagues and I were light-heartedly saying that ‘this is our last round’. We need to leave this to the younger generation,” Bodenstein said.

He stresses the need for a national bargaining council, saying it will give the fund “a bit of teeth to bite”.

“A bargaining council will change the playing field a bit. It will go a long way in terms of compliance,” Bodenstein said.

He said they had drawn lessons from the metals industry, which has a bargaining council.

Contributions to the metal industry’s fund are channelled through the bargaining council and the industry has 84% compliance.

Bodenstein wants to see a situation where company directors and owners can be held responsible for using non-compliant security companies.

But in their efforts to get more companies to comply, Bodenstein is wary of using money belonging to compliant people to get non-compliant people to come on board.

The fund has 18 member trustees, most of them roped in not so long ago, and Bodenstein’s aim is to develop them.

“I love seeing people being developed,” he said.

He is, without a doubt, a man with determination. His mission for the fund in 2017 is to clear the claims backlog inherited from the previous leadership.

“We have to get rid of the backlog of paying claims and allocating unallocated contributions,” Bodenstein said.

The fund is making steady progress in clearing a claims backlog after paying off 4235 claims in the last two weeks of January.

The fund is now paying an average of 2500 claims a week, including both outstanding and current claims.

Bodenstein is aware that when a security officer resigns, he wants to put in a claim and get paid immediately.

“When a member dies, his family wants his death pay out paid. It’s as simple as that. It’s not always simple, we had a big backlog and we want to sort that out,” he said.

As they fight to bring about critical changes in the industry, Bodenstein said there is still a huge need to educate members that the fund is not an ATM machine.

“Employers tell us when they get benefit statements, they resign just to cash in the money. We have to start teaching members that’s not the purpose of the fund – it’s there to provide for you when you retire or for your family if you pass away,” he said.

Bodenstein admits that running such a fund is no child’s play, as it is always in the limelight.

“The Financial Services Board (FSB) always has a spotlight on us,” he said.

But as a man who loves challenges, he is ever ready to tackle any challenge fearlessly.

He has set out to find ways to bring several security companies across the country that need to get on the fund.

“It is a big industry – twice the amount of the police, double the amount of firearms than what they have and double the amount of vehicles. So, it is a huge industry but it’s not making as much money as it used to make. It’s not as easy to make money,” he said.

Bodenstein also believes that more needs to be done to educate security personnel on HIV-Aids.

“We are not doing enough to get the message across, considering most of our security guards are working far from their wives and families. They come to the city where there are better paying security jobs,” he said.

The Private Security Sector Beneficiary Fund, where he serves as a principal officer, looks after 11000 orphans.

“We have cases where we are now appointing the fourth guardian,” Bodenstein said.

Apart from fighting for security guards’ rights, Bodenstein loves doing business consulting and raising the next generation of business people.

He has taken three young people under his wing and is assisting them with their studies as well as mentoring them in business.

“I mentor them, they are hungry, they’ve got me excited,” he said.

Bodenstein is convinced if one has a good mentor, it is worth more than three years of school. He said he has equally benefited from mentoring his three protégés.

“Sometimes, the people you mentor will come to you looking for answers and you can’t tell them you don’t have the answers, you’ve got to search for the answers,” he said.

The little leisure time Bodenstein has is spent hunting or riding his motorcycle.

“I try get away from the city. I go to the bush alone for two to three days and sit and think just to clear my head,” he explains.

The father of five said it is important to be an example to your children.

“You must lead by example because children are always watching. There’s got to be a leader in a home and I always say it has to be the man. I’m not saying the wife and kids must be slaves, but a man must provide leadership,” Bodenstein said.

And that has worked pretty well for him. His children have done well.

He singles out the most difficult moment as a dad is giving away his daughter in marriage. And Bodenstein has had to do it twice.

“That’s very difficult for a dad because you’ll never approve of your son-in-law,” he said perkily.

But he is happy his daughters are seemingly happy. “It’s a bit hard because you feel like you’re losing your babies but I like seeing them develop,” he said.

He admits that his challenge sometimes is to strike the balance between being a husband, father and businessman.

For him, the correct order should be God, your family and then business – sometimes business comes before all.

Bodenstein reads to stay up to date with current affairs and relevant information.

“If you sit back and do nothing, you will not develop yourself. It’s also important to be knowledgeable on a whole lot of things.”

Some of his favourite reads are James Patterson’s Alex Cross series.

Bodenstein is venturing into game breeding with a friend and clearly looks forward to it. “I’ve always said I want to retire on a farm. I also want to travel a bit more,” he said.

And he has something to look forward to – being a grandfather for the first time.

His oldest son, who lives in New Zealand, and his wife, are expecting. “I’ll have to take time and go to New Zealand to see the baby,” he said.

MTHOKOZISI DUBE

mtokozisid@thenewage.co.za