Services for the poorest

For the first time, 12000 mostly poor residents will receive water and sanitation services in their homes in Nelson Mandela Bay district municipality.

The municipality has set aside R211m to provide basic services to about 3000 informal settlements in the next financial year. In addition, all surrounding gravel roads will be tarred and street lighting will be installed. Nelson Mandela Bay chief of staff Kristoff Adelbert said they were working to improve the lives of the poorest residents and were bringing about change for people like the elderly who had for years hauled buckets of water over long distances for cooking and cleaning.

“Soon these residents will be able to turn on a tap in their own homes. The young fathers who faced dangers of crime and gangs while trying to access distant toilets late at night will now safely be able to use sanitation services on their own property,” he said.

Adelbert said the decision, which will see the metro spend about R70000 per erf, was motivated by the metro’s vision to turn Nelson Mandela Bay into one city, with one future for all residents.

“While we work to ensure these families move into formal housing as soon as we can deliver houses, for now the full scope of services and infrastructure works towards transforming these townships into a more dignified living place,” Adelbert said.

He reiterated that formal housing for more people was the ultimate goal but they could not allow residents living in informal housing to remain without basic services.

“The focus areas for this programme include Malabar, Nkata Seyesi, Bethelsdorp, Kleinskool, Motherwell NU29 and Rocklands,” Adelbert said.

He said they were not just building houses but building integrated, safe and accessible communities and improving the informal living environments as best they could. Human settlements MMC Nqaba Bhanga has already transformed the dysfunctional human settlements directorate and says “it is now a delivery engine, not a patronage vehicle”.

Two weeks ago, Bhanga announced that more than 1900 newly audited title deeds were ready to be handed over to new homeowners.

“There is forward thinking in Nelson Mandela Bay that will ensure every resident lives in a community under improvement, where the changes make them proud to live there,” Adelbert said.

“It is progress that will soon improve the lives of 12000 more residents.”

