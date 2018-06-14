Seshego residents protest over poor service delivery

Residents in Seshego Town outside Polokwane barricaded roads with burning tyres,Picture: @innocentia_mary

Residents in Seshego Town outside Polokwane barricaded roads with burning tyres and stones on Thursday in protest against a new billing system being introduced by the Polokwane Municipality.

The residents will march to the to municipal offices in Polokwane to handover a memorandum of grievances.

The residents are protesting over poor service delivery and the new installation of meter readings.

Major roads including the R567 Nelson Mandela Drive from Seshego were blocked.

Public order police were on the scene to monitor the situation.

 

