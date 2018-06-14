Seshego residents protest over poor service delivery

Residents in Seshego Town outside Polokwane barricaded roads with burning tyres and stones on Thursday in protest against a new billing system being introduced by the Polokwane Municipality.

The residents will march to the to municipal offices in Polokwane to handover a memorandum of grievances.

Roads in and out Seshego are blocked with stones and burning tyres. It's community protest against New installation of meter reading. Police and Traffic Officers on the ground to try opening the roads. Motorists be safe. @TrafficSA @_ArriveAlive — Limpopo Transport (@TransportLimCom) June 14, 2018

The residents are protesting over poor service delivery and the new installation of meter readings.

Major roads including the R567 Nelson Mandela Drive from Seshego were blocked.

Public order police were on the scene to monitor the situation.

Limpopo – #ProtestAction RT @TransportLimCom Roads in and out Seshego are blocked with stones and burning tyres. Police and Traffic Officers on the ground to try opening the roads. Motorists be safe. @TrafficSA — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) June 14, 2018

Residents in Seshego, Limpopo are protesting over poor service delivery by Polokwane Municipality. Protesters barricaded the Nelson Mandela drive and burning tyers.#SeshegoProtest@JosseyButhane @Julius_S_Malema pic.twitter.com/6eXpQGSka5 — Adolph (@Adolph_89) June 14, 2018

Service delivery protests in Seshego ..almost all the entrances in and out are closed. #seshegoprotests pic.twitter.com/fDqf3M7MLT — HONNETSWENG EMS (@HONNETSWENG_EMS) June 14, 2018

–Afro Voice Reporter