Seven killed in Mpumalanga car crash

Seven people were killed in a horrific accident in Mpumalanga on Sunday.

The accident took place on the N4 at Paardeplaats near Belfast on Sunday afternoon.

Two vehicles, a Mercedes Benz and a Kia, were reportedly involved in the crash.

Provincial community safety department spokesperson Joseph Mabuza, in a report to Jacaranda FM, said there were five people in the Mercedes Benz, including the driver and the Kia had two occupants.

“The Mercedes Benz was travelling from Belfast towards Middelburg while the Kia was travelling in the opposite direction. All the occupants in the two vehicles were killed on impact,” Mabuza said.

-TNA Reporter