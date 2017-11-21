Several ANC branches will miss December conference

Several ANC branches will miss the upcoming elective conference in December after they failed to hold successful branch general meetings (BGMs) on Sunday.

According to ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe, all BGMs were expected to conclude deliberations by Sunday.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be hardest hit by the announcement as the region announced last week that it had over 160 branches that were still busy with deliberations.

Speaking to EWN, ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli said some branches could not conclude their meetings.

“It is very few branches that were unable to hold successful BGM meetings. If there is not going to be any extension on the time allocated to the nomination, it means those branches will not be attending the elective conference,” Ntuli said.

Last week, Ntuli announced that over 160 branches were still busy with their meetings. He disagreed with Mantashe’s announcement that only 40% of the branches in KZN were able to successfully conclude their BGMs.

Mantashe announced that branches that failed to conclude their BGMs were not going to get an extended time to do so.

Branches were allowed to conclude their meetings by Sunday after the process was closed on Wednesday 15 November.

-Edwin Matji