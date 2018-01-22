Several arrested in Krugersdorp protests

Several arrests were made in Munsieville, Mogale City in Krugersdorp on Monday as a shutdown by angry residents began to escalate.

Several arrests being made in Munsieville as the #MogaleCityMondayShutdown escalates @ANN7tv . pic.twitter.com/XnaLsJIymP — Canny Maphanga (@CannyMaphanga) January 22, 2018

# Kagiso #MogaleCityMondayShutDown More arrests being made in Munsieville as police are going inside residents’ houses firing rubber bullets @The_New_Age pic.twitter.com/Wi2lxN32b6 — Dikeledi R Molobela (@Dikeledi_Rams) January 22, 2018

Resident took to the streets on Monday morning, to protest against drug dealers and child traffickers in the area.

Exits and entrances to Kagiso and Krugersdorp were barricaded and blocked by burning tyres.

Protest action took place after a 17-year-old girl was rescued after allegedly being kidnapped by a foreign national.

Following the disappearance of Tshepiso, her cellphone was tracked to a house in Krugersdorp in a drug and prostitute ridden area. pic.twitter.com/EWkgyKPhWF — ★Jan ★ 🎊🎉🎈🎁 (@LaylahMo) January 18, 2018

Tshepiso has been found , she was Abducted by Nigerians in Krugersdorp😡😡😡😡😡. Thanks God to all who RT AND SPREAD THE MESSAGE FOR HER missing pic.twitter.com/MkL70JS2mu — KE SHARP (@danielmarven) January 19, 2018

Earlier on Monday, protesters resorted to violence by throwing stones at a police vehicle and attempted to burn the satellite police station.

Protesters from Munsieville throw stones at a police vehicle and attempted to burn the Satellite police station https://t.co/JJnBdnvwla #ArriveAlive @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/K1degp5Saw — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) January 22, 2018

-TNA Reporter