Several arrested in Krugersdorp protests

0
46

Several arrests were made in Munsieville, Mogale City in Krugersdorp on Monday as a shutdown by angry residents began to escalate.

Resident took to the streets on Monday morning, to protest against drug dealers and child traffickers in the area.

Exits and entrances to Kagiso and Krugersdorp were barricaded and blocked by burning tyres.

Protest action took place after a 17-year-old girl was rescued after allegedly being kidnapped by a foreign national.

Earlier on Monday, protesters resorted to violence by throwing stones at a police vehicle and attempted to burn the satellite police station.

-TNA Reporter

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY