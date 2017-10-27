Severe storms expected in Gauteng, Limpopo and KZN

The South African Weather Service has on Friday issued a warning to people around Limpopo, North West, Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal.

This is after the service said the said provinces will experience severe thunderstorm and strong winds in the weekend.

“Severe thunderstorms are expected with possible hail, strong winds, and heavy downpours over the southern and southwestern parts of Limpopo, the northern part of NW, Gauteng,” the service said in a statement.

The agency further advised people in the areas to seek shelter indoors, but they should avoid standing under the trees.

“Avoid being near a metal object such as fences, golf carts, telephone or power line and steel structures such a pylons and windmills,” the service added.

Earlier this month, Kwazulu Natal was hard hit by these severe weathers, which resulted in facilities left destroyed by the storm. The Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital, Addington, King Edward VIII central hospital, Wentworth and King Dinizulu Hospitals were affected by it.

“At Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital a wall collapsed fatally wounding two patients in an accident that also saw other two patients incurring serious injuries. Patients in affected areas have been moved.

“The roof at the Addington hospital was blown away at the Dental Block which includes Gateway Clinic and Casualty Wards,” MEC for Social Development Weziwe Thusi said.

The RK Khan Hospital Casualty Section and Resuscitation Room is said to have been flooded and patients have been moved into corridors from wards experiencing roof and window leaks.

Part of the roof of various wards at the hospitals was blown off with its Administration Blocks flooded.

“At Clairwood Hospital equipment was damaged and various were flooded. In Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital, the drains were flooded,” she said.

Thusi added that other institutions affected include Ekuhlengeni Care Centre whose Administration and Pharmacy sections were flooded. KwaMashu CHC had its door blown off.

-TNA Reporter