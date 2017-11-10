Heavy downpours hit KZN

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for possible hail, heavy downpours and strong winds over the north-eastern KZN, extreme in the eastern parts of the Free State and over the southern highveld of Mpumalanga on Friday.

PM satellite image (10 Nov 2017) – Thunderstorms already developing. Please be advised of the alerts (see pinned post for more detail). pic.twitter.com/JP7vB7wqQ9 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 10, 2017

UPDATE: WARNING (included EC) & WATCH for KZN (FS & MPU included)

WATCH for severe TS will be upgraded to a WARNING if necessary. Be safe. pic.twitter.com/jwJo64OHR8 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 10, 2017

People have been advanced to stay indoors and avoid travelling even though the weather service is monitoring the developing inclement weather.

The weather service also stated that the possible heavy rains will not be bad as the mega-storm last month.

At least 11 people died last month when Durban awoke to never-before­-scenes of chaos and destruction.

A total of 19 collapsed buildings were damaged and perimeter walls, blocked stormwater drains and sewer lines, flooded buildings and households, and power outages due to electric cable damage.

Meanwhile, Department of Education in the province indicated that a total of 42 schools were affected by the storm, in which nine of them were high schools.

-TNA Reporter