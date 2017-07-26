Shack fire victims get houses

Two families from Ramatlabama Six Hundred, who lost seven children in fire incidents that razed their shacks to the ground, have received new low-cost houses.

The two houses were built by the Mahikeng local municipality and were handed over on Tuesday.

The Lefakane family lost five children in a yet to be explained fire that gutted the shack where the victims were sleeping.

The incident happened in January last year and left many in shock.

Only one child survived the incident and reports at the time were that the victims’ mother had gone out to a local tavern when tragedy struck.

The child who survived suffered extensive burns but has since recovered.

The second fire killed two children of the Makokoe family.

The toddlers died after fire engulfed a shack they called home. Their mother was said to have gone out to the shops when the fire started. The incident happened in January this year.

The new five-room houses were handed over by Mahikeng local municipality mayor Betty Diakanyo and Batloung Tribal Authority chief Gobusamang Shole.

“Upon hearing of the tragedies, we moved with speed as the municipality together with other stakeholders to assist the affected families to bury their families in a dignified manner,” Diakanyo said.

“Today we are excited to hand over these emergency houses to the happy beneficiaries.

“We have delivered on our promises as we are the government of the people, by the people. Our hope is that the families will find solace as they move into the new houses.”

She said it was important for parents and guardians to look after children under their care.

One of the recipients, Kelebogile Lefakane, 33, said that there were no proper words to express the family’s grief but she thanked the municipality for giving the family a house.

“We also want to extend our gratitude to Kgomo Attorneys, which donated furniture, groceries and beds for the two families in order to move on with their lives,” Lefakane said.

“I don’t know what to say. I’m happy that our municipality came to our rescue when we needed help. It’s not easy to come to terms with the reality of losing five kids at a go.

“We don’t know what really happened on that day.

“We are happy today as we shed tears of joy. We promise to look after this beautiful house.”

Kekeletso Kgomo from Kgomo Attorneys said they were touched by the tragedy hence their role in trying to rebuild hope for the affected families.

“As part of our social responsibility, we saw it fitting to lend a helping hand together with the municipality after we heard the bad news in the media.

We are encouraged that we brought smiles to these families,” Kgomo said.

ELFAS TORERAI

elfast@thenewage.co.za